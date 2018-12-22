Try 1 month for 99¢
That's So Region Podcast: A Very Special Christmas Episode

Gary-based Service Sanitation has released a new holiday light show music video.

The That's So Region panel talks about the return of the Jingle Johns, porta potties that sing Christmas carols, the Dec. 26 opening of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, how many centuries will pass before Indiana caves to public pressure and legalizes marijuana, and if Joseph can find a clever way to mention his favorite coffee shop. Editor's note: The Frosty Walk in Hammond that Joseph recommended actually already took place on Friday, Dec. 21.

