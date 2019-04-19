That's So Region Podcast: Share an Airbnb with 61 strangers and a farewell to a sweet prince

The That's So Region panel talks about how the hell an Airbnb by the Hammond Horseshoe Casino boarded up to 62 guests a night and bids a heartfelt goodnight to the sweet prince and host Dan Riordan, asking the South Sider "Have you a valediction, boyo?" He did, and you should hear it.
