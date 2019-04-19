{{featured_button_text}}
That's So Region Podcast: Share an Airbnb with 61 strangers and farewell sweet prince

A screenshot of anAirbnb in Robertsdale by the Hammond Horseshoe Casino shows multiple bunk beds in the rooms. 

That's So Region Podcast: Share an Airbnb with 61 strangers and a farewell to a sweet prince

That's So Region Podcast: Share an Airbnb with 61 strangers and a farewell to a sweet prince

The That's So Region panel talks about how the hell an Airbnb by the Hammond Horseshoe Casino boarded up to 62 guests a night and bids a heartfelt goodnight to the sweet prince and host Dan Riordan, asking the South Sider "Have you a valediction, boyo?" He did, and you should hear it.

To hear more That's So Region podcasts, subscribe on iTunes or SoundCloud. Follow Joseph S. Pete on Twitter at @nwi_jsp, Dan Riordan at @DRiordanNWI, Laura Lane at @nwi_lauralane and Stephanie Stremplewski at @stephstremp17 .

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.