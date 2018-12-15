That's So Region Podcast: The Podcast that Won and Scored Too Much

The That's So Region panel turns the Region news of the week into podcasting gold, discussing the latest trash-to-energy project pitched in Lake County, the Portage middle school basketball coach who said he was fired for winning and scoring too much, a dispute in Portage over a million-dollar 1960 Corvette that raced in the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race in France, and various holiday stuff to do around the Region. They have not yet replaced the Frasier-like theme music former host Matt Schubert saddled them with but promise to get around to swapping in thrash metal sometime soon.
