{{featured_button_text}}
That's So Region Podcast: Zombie Uprising, Festival of the Lakes Acts, Gayety's Triumphant Return, Booze at Showplace 16

A mysterious hand was seen protruding Tuesday from a pond at 3200 West 53rd Avenue in Merrillville. The hand turned out to be part of a prop leftover from Halloween.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

That's So Region Podcast:Zombie Uprising, Festival of the Lakes Acts, Gayety's Triumphant Return, Booze at Showplace 16

That's So Region Podcast:Zombie Uprising, Festival of the Lakes Acts, Gayety's Triumphant Return, Booze at Showplace 16

The That's So Region panel talks about a zombie hand in a pond, the Festival of the Lakes lineup, the return of Gayety's and Bronko's a craft beer hotel, and whether people will get loaded at Showplace 16 in Schererville.

To hear more That's So Region podcasts, subscribe on iTunes or SoundCloud. Follow Joseph S. Pete on Twitter at @nwi_jsp, Dan Riordan at @DRiordanNWI, Laura Lane at @nwi_lauralane and Stephanie Stremplewski at @stephstremp17 ‏ .

0
0
0
0
0

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.