That's So Region Podcast:Zombie Uprising, Festival of the Lakes Acts, Gayety's Triumphant Return, Booze at Showplace 16
The That's So Region panel talks about a zombie hand in a pond, the Festival of the Lakes lineup, the return of Gayety's and Bronko's a craft beer hotel, and whether people will get loaded at Showplace 16 in Schererville.
