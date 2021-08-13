The chill of it all: Ice cream lovers have their day at the Lake County Fair

Mike Fraley, the county fair’s superintendent of special events, said the ice cream contest followed the pie-eating contest that had earlier drawn 20 participants. The fair had previously held a contest for eating festival food, but that was dropped this year. Fraley said one concern with any food contests was COVID-related health issues.

Cole Vignere, 8, visiting from Chicago, finished half his pint of vanilla ice cream. “My head felt frozen, but I kept going,” he said.

His sister Corina Vignere, 9, finished all her chocolate ice cream, but not in time for trophy honors. “This was good, but it was hard to eat all the ice cream in that amount of time,” she said.

The children’s grandmother fared better, placing third in the adult division behind champion Clinton Brown and runner-up Chris Donaldson, both of Cedar Lake.

“I started fast, then had brain freeze,” Connie Vignere said. “But it was fun.”

The two runners-up needed only two minutes to finish their pint, but Clinton Brown was done in less than a minute.

“I like ice cream, but it was easy,” the adult champion said. “I just took big bites.”