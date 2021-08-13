The chill of it all: Ice cream lovers have their day at the Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — Connie Vignere, of Cedar Lake, signed up her visiting grandchildren for the Lake County Fair’s inaugural ice cream contest Friday, then she took home a trophy.
Colleen Donaldson, of Cedar Lake, who is fructose intolerant, was concerned about the ice cream, but she also came up a winner.
They were among 15 entrants in two divisions for ice cream lovers. Contestants had five minutes to finish a pint of Häagen-Dazs vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Armed only with wooden spoons and bottled water, contestants had to battle brain freeze while emptying the pint container.
Some competitors started fast, while others took their time. Some used their hands to catch any loose ice cream, while others worked the sides of the pint container.
Owen Brown, 13, of Crown Point, won the 8-14 age group, with Donaldson, 14, second and Liam Brown, 14, of Crown Point, the third-place trophy winner.
“It was easy,” Owen Brown said. “The ice cream was cold, but the water was warm. I just took a little bite and ate as fast as I could.”
“It was fine,” said Donaldson. “This was a nice opportunity for sitting down in a cool spot.”
As Liam Brown described his strategy,” I ate half the ice cream, my mouth got cold, and I had some water.”
Mike Fraley, the county fair’s superintendent of special events, said the ice cream contest followed the pie-eating contest that had earlier drawn 20 participants. The fair had previously held a contest for eating festival food, but that was dropped this year. Fraley said one concern with any food contests was COVID-related health issues.
Cole Vignere, 8, visiting from Chicago, finished half his pint of vanilla ice cream. “My head felt frozen, but I kept going,” he said.
His sister Corina Vignere, 9, finished all her chocolate ice cream, but not in time for trophy honors. “This was good, but it was hard to eat all the ice cream in that amount of time,” she said.
The children’s grandmother fared better, placing third in the adult division behind champion Clinton Brown and runner-up Chris Donaldson, both of Cedar Lake.
“I started fast, then had brain freeze,” Connie Vignere said. “But it was fun.”
The two runners-up needed only two minutes to finish their pint, but Clinton Brown was done in less than a minute.
“I like ice cream, but it was easy,” the adult champion said. “I just took big bites.”
Donaldson commented, “This was the first time I did something like this. It was kinda like being at home.”
Donaldson had just finished a lunch of chicken Alfredo at the fair.
Connie Vignere’s daughter and the children’s aunt, Allison Thompson, of Highland, also entered the adult division, but she admitted she was in no hurry to finish.
“It was exciting but very cold,” Thompson said. “I had fun. I did it for the enjoyment.”