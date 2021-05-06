The Collective collecting donations for emaciated dog Boone and Giant Paw Prints Rescue

The Collective, an entrepreneurial group of local business owners that support nonprofits across Northwest Indiana, is collecting donations and raising money for an emaciated dog named Boone who a driver found in a crate covered in a blanket at the edge of the woods on a country road in Boone County, as well as other dogs being cared for at Giant Paw Prints Rescue.

The canine rescue in Westville finds loving homes for dogs that have often suffered abuse, hunger, fear and loneliness. It's been working to get Boone back to a healthy enough weight and condition to be adopted by a forever home.

People can drop off toys, peanut butter, grain-free treats, Nylabones, Kong Bones, fleece blankets paper towels and Taste of the Wild bison and venison at eight dropoff locations across Northwest Indiana. Donations can be made during regular business hours at Aster & Gray in Valparaiso, Bare Bones in LaPorte, Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City, Ella Jayms in Valpo, FLUID Coffeebar and Roasting Lab in Michigan City, Lumi Extension Bar + Salon in Schererville, Pieces of Jayde in Chesterton and Unity Studio in Valparaiso through Saturday.