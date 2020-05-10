The Heart of Health Care: Rachel Day's Porter Regional team of nurses provide 'compassionate care'

Her career has also included working at VNA Hospice Center as a case manager.

Day’s work with the geriatric population has been especially rewarding, she says.

“Everyone has a story of how they got to where they are in life, and I am so grateful to be able to hear patients reminisce and being able to share life experiences with them,” she said.

For the nursing staff that works with Day, she is a reliable source of information and a continual source of inspiration, Heavilin says.

“Though some patients may only meet her for that 12-hour shift, she leaves an impression that lasts a lifetime,” she said. “Rachel cares about her coworkers and patients and always puts them before herself. She supports her staff in all that they do and is always looking for ways to show them how much they are appreciated.”

Day says her staff members appreciate all the support they receive in this uncertain time.

“Nurses are some of the toughest and hardest working individuals that I have ever had the pleasure to meet, and I am so proud of all of the nurses and how hard everyone is working,” she said.