The Heart of Health Care: Rachel Day's Porter Regional team of nurses provide 'compassionate care'

After experiencing childhood health issues that prompted multiple doctor visits and hospital trips, Rachel Day knew what the future held for her.
“Seeing the support of caring nurses gave me direction on how to field my own compassion for others into a purposeful profession,” she said.
Day, a registered nurse and clinical manager of the intermediate care unit and progressive care at Porter Regional Hospital, is now caring for patients who require specialized advanced care. As a manager, she also works with nurses to lead and advocate for them.
“My favorite aspect of my job is being able to lift others and lead and guide them into nurses who act with compassion and advocacy for our patients,” she said. “I also enjoy that in my position, I still am able to interact and help care for patients.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Day, 28, says her biggest challenge was adapting to the quickly changing environment of health care.
“Many experienced nurses are retiring and with them, we lose a vast amount of knowledge, so I work diligently to harness that knowledge and carry it to the new generation of nursing,” she said.
Although the coronavirus has changed many of the day-to-day responsibilities for herself and her staff, Day says one thing hasn’t changed.
“Health care is all about evolution and growing to provide the best patient care possible,” she said. “I am so proud of our staff as we have all grown together to provide optimal compassionate care to a new population, and with such grace and competency.”
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Day, who was selected a top nurse in the Region peer review, has played a central role in managing the units where care is provided.
“I have been working with nursing staff to make sure they stay informed on the most recent recommendations and care plans, as well as providing support to the nurses in this new and scary time,” she said.
For nursing assistant Shelby Heavilin, Day has played an instrumental role in bringing out the best in her coworkers, patients and anyone else who crosses her path in this difficult time.
“She maintains harmony within her team and puts in whatever work is necessary,” she said. “She strives for superior levels of patient care and is always searching for the best ways to provide even better outcomes.”
Day began her career at Franciscan Health Crown Point in a step-down unit. She then transitioned to Porter Regional Hospital in December 2015 as a nurse in the IMCU.
“Through Porter, I have grown as a professional, leading to leadership positions as charge nurse, house supervisor and finally into my current position,” she said.
Her career has also included working at VNA Hospice Center as a case manager.
Day’s work with the geriatric population has been especially rewarding, she says.
“Everyone has a story of how they got to where they are in life, and I am so grateful to be able to hear patients reminisce and being able to share life experiences with them,” she said.
For the nursing staff that works with Day, she is a reliable source of information and a continual source of inspiration, Heavilin says.
“Though some patients may only meet her for that 12-hour shift, she leaves an impression that lasts a lifetime,” she said. “Rachel cares about her coworkers and patients and always puts them before herself. She supports her staff in all that they do and is always looking for ways to show them how much they are appreciated.”
Day says her staff members appreciate all the support they receive in this uncertain time.
“Nurses are some of the toughest and hardest working individuals that I have ever had the pleasure to meet, and I am so proud of all of the nurses and how hard everyone is working,” she said.
