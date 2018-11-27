SCHERERVILLE — For the first time since Bud Luers planted the first trees 42 years ago, the …

Talking points

Are you a “real” Christmas tree believer? Or do you prefer an artificial tree?

To help you decide (or sway you in a different direction), consider the pros and cons of both Christmas tree types.

ARTIFICIAL

Benefits

Convenience: Each year, this tree is simply taken out of storage and assembled. Its shape is always “perfect,” it won’t shed its needles, and it never needs to be watered.

Cost: Though it can be pricey upfront depending on the size and style (pre-lit, flocked, or ornamented with pine cones, for example), the cost is incurred once, rather than every year.

Drawbacks

Non-biodegradable: When it's thrown out, it will stay in the landfill forever.

Sizable carbon footprint: More than 85 percent of artificial trees are made in China and shipped to the United States.

Fire hazard: They not only burn easily, they also act as an accelerant—causing much more damage than if a live tree were to burn in your home.

LIVE

Benefits

Made in the U.S.A.: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, almost all of the 25 million to 30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year are grown here.

Eco-friendly: Live trees are recyclable.

Smell great: A natural deodorizer, there is nothing like the scent of fresh pine or balsam fir.

Drawbacks

Cost: Your cost will depend on the size of tree you choose as well as where you live, but most trees run from $20 to $200—a reoccurring expense as the tree is one holiday and done.

High maintenance: Needles will begin to litter the floor almost immediately, and live trees must be watered heavily every day.

