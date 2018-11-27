While Christmas is touted as a time of peace and harmony, it has long been the flashpoint for a particularly contentious debate that continues to divide the nation. “Merry Christmas” versus “Happy Holidays?” Please — a cultural dustup. Turkey versus ham? Child’s play.
No, when it comes to seasonal set-tos, the real battlefield is a living room floor covered in pine needles (or not).
Indeed, there’s very little middle ground in the argument over real versus artificial Christmas trees. For true believers in the tradition and natural beauty of a real tree, a balsam-from-a-box isn’t “artificial” — it’s just plain fake. What’s next: powdered eggs in the nog?
Artificial aficionados, on the other hand, see those real-tree-huggers out in the cold wrestling with ropes and saws and sap, and they grab another mug of hot cocoa to sit back and enjoy the fully decorated tree that took only about an hour to set up.
Clearly, there is no way to settle this longstanding holiday taffy pull in one simple story. But we can examine some of the cogent points on each side of the Christmas aisle and acknowledge that in the end we’re all just trying to have a Merry Christmas (or Happy Holidays).
The artificial argument
One of the main reasons real-tree people turn their noses up at artificial trees is the heart of the artificial argument — convenience. While traditionalists will argue that Christmas should be about sincerity and, of course, tradition, the legions of artificial tree devotees would counter that the holiday season is so busy and so expensive that saving a little here and there in setting up and decorating the tree gives them more time to enjoy other aspects of the season.
“Artificial trees offer many customers a benefit in setup because they often come pre-lit, and some are readily assembled without having to put in each branch,” says Adam White, store manager at Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware in Munster, where customers can choose from a wide array of artificial trees. “There’s no upkeep throughout the season — such as watering or sweeping —and, over time, people save money from not having to purchase a new live tree every year.”
Alsip Home & Nursery centers in St. John and Frankfort, Illinois, don't take sides, offering a selection of real and “life-like” trees. Convenience and customization tend to figure into the decision for those who lean toward the latter, says Maggie Vega, director of marketing and design.
“Customers are looking for a tree that fits their space, both in terms of height and width,” she explains. “For our life-like trees, we carry options from 2-12 feet in height, as well as a number of width choices, from pencil trees that fit snug in a corner to wider trees for a big central display. Customers can also choose based on the spacing of the branches and the realism of the needles. We even have life-like trees that come with pine cones, flocking or unnatural coloring that gives the homeowner additional texture and style to fit their theme.”
The real story
Very few fans of fresh trees will attempt to argue that real trees are any competition to their artificial counterparts in terms of convenience. A real tree, they’ll surely tell you, is undoubtedly less convenient. From trudging out into the cold to choose a tree from a lot or farm to cut your own (the Alsip tree lot is in a climate-controlled greenhouse) to sizing that tree for the stand and space it’s going to occupy to the care and cleaning required to keep it looking good until New Year’s, real trees, they’ll admit, can be hard work — all the while with a smile on their faces.
“(Real tree) customers are looking for an experience and to create traditions and memories,” says Cynthia McClure of McClure Christmas Tree Farm in LaPorte. “We get many customers who have never purchased a real tree before, and they all seem to love the experience.”
Experience. Right up there with the natural scent of a real Fraser fir or the ability to switch out tree shapes and sizes every year, the experience of going out to pick out the tree is the selling point for the real tree enthusiast. Convenience, they’ll argue, is not at all the point.
“Picking out a live tree each year promotes family bonding and traditions,” Vega says. “It brings back memories of Christmases past, and I think it resonates a certain feeling people search for around the holidays. We have families that come in and spend well over an hour selecting their tree and the goodies to go with it.”
In the end, as should be apparent, the debate over live versus artificial trees shows no signs of resolving itself. The sides are dug in, the positions are well-fortified and the likelihood of compromise is almost non-existent. So even when that real tree starts to fade December, rest assured that this debate will not die with it.