BEVERLY SHORES – It's been a Barbie world, with writer/director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie hitting a yearly high of $155 million on its opening weekend at the box office and projected to bring in $700 million globally by Sunday.

The hit cinematic adaptation of the doll generations of girls grew up playing with has spawned a slew of marketing tie-ins that's included beauty products, salon services, clothes, pink burgers, coffees, cocktails, frozen yogurt, cars, Airbnbs, rugs and even Progressive Insurance, which purposes to insure the Barbie Dreamhouse.

The Region has its own real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.

The Florida Tropical House in Beverly Shores is bright pink from roof to foundation. A pure example of Barbiecore long before there was a doll or associated design aesthetic, the flamingo pink beach house sits right on the coast overlooking Lake Michigan, a shock of pastel in the type of tony beach town where Malibu Barbie might cruise around in her convertible.

Given its pink hue and coastal location on Lake Front Drive against the oceanic backdrop of a glistening blue Great Lake, it's drawn comparisons to the Barbie Dreamhouse over the years, including from Indiana Dunes Tourism, Porter County's tourism agency, and local artists.

"At The Depot Gallery and Museum, there is a lovely show of artist interpretations of Beverly Shores architecture, many of this iconic home. There’s even one fabulous embroidery of it called 'Barbie's Dream House!'" artist Nancy Natow-Cassidy said.

The flamboyant Florida Tropical House was designed in the Art Deco style by Miami architect Robert Law Weed, who was responsible for many similar houses in the palm tree-lined streets of Miami Beach. It was originally displayed at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair and has long been a local landmark – by land and by sea.

"I grew up in the Cypress Log Cabin across the street so I'm very familiar with it," said Beverly Shores resident Paul Zucker. "The paint color makes it stand out. It's the first thing everybody notices. I sail and it's a landmark for sailors we use to get home. You can see it anywhere in the lake. It stands out."

The Florida Tropical House greets visitors to Lakeview Beach, Kemil Beach and the sparkling Lake Michigan lakefront. It's part of the 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes District that developer Robert Bartlett ferried from the World's Fair across Lake Michigan to the resort community he was building on the shores of Porter County as a getaway for well-heeled Chicagoans.

The curious can park in 15-minute spots and snap pictures of the retro-futuristic homes that were built to display cutting-edge building materials at the World's Fair. Interpretative signage explains the significance of the House of Tomorrow and the Florida Tropical, Rostone, Armco-Ferro and Cypress Log houses.

For more in-depth information, Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service lead an annual tour through the homes.

"You can tour all five of the World's Fair Homes. It's really nice to get to go inside," said Carol Rusic, who helped save The Depot Museum and Gallery from the wrecking ball and has curated many exhibits in the historic but working South Shore Line commuter train station that doubles as an art gallery and local history museum.

The Florida Tropical House long predates the actual Barbie Dreamhouse, which Mattel debuted in 1962 three years after the Barbie doll first hit the market, giving young girls an idealized grown-up woman to play with.

It debuted three decades earlier at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, where it was seen by millions of paying visitors to the Home and Industrial Arts Group exhibition. At the time Florida was still a backwater swamp with only about 1.5 million residents – a far cry from the nearly 22 million people who live there today. It was a brick-and-mortar ad for tropical getaways and warmer climates long before millions of Americans flocked to Walt Disney World or migrated to the Sunbelt.

The Florida Tropical House featured many entertaining spaces like a living room, dining room and rooftop terrace to promote the Sunshine State's potential for recreation and relaxation. Florida Governor David Sholtz touted it as a "showroom of the state," inviting World's Fair-goers to "visit the playground of the nation."

"It was exhibited at the Chicago World's Fair to promote Florida tourism and bring people to the state of Florida," said Blake Swihart, director of the Northwest Field office of the Indiana Landmarks preservationist group. "Air conditioning was just coming into vogue so people could live in Florida. They were looking to capitalize off that to promote Florida."

The other 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes were built to showcase homes built with metal, stone, cypress logs or new features like natural lighting, indoor appliances and a personal airplane garage that never quite took flight. The pastel stucco-clad Florida Tropical House was built with Floridian building materials like limestone, travertine, clay tile and Portland cement.

Inspired by the Florida lifestyle, the beach house at 210 Lake Front Drive had a roof modeled after the deck of an ocean liner with large outdoor terraces with sweeping lakefront views.

"Companies would go to extremes to promote the latest technology or latest craze," Swihart said. "The idea was maybe having a house would grab all kinds of attention."

Bartlett took the houses over by barge to his burgeoning community of Beverly Shores, today a beach town with four different Indiana Dunes National Park sites that has a median income a third higher than the rest of the state of Indiana, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"The bright pink is not what we would think of in Indiana," Swihart said. "It fuses the outside and inside environment, which was new in 1933 and would become much more prominent when mid-century modern took off 20 years later. It had a flat roof that was forward-thinking for its time, that kind of broke from the traditional triangle roof and would become more common when the modern style came into vogue. It was built for entertainment, for the quote-on-quote Florida life. Its large windows were another distinctive feature."

Bartlett chose one of the most prominent spots for it along Lake Shore Drive on the coast.

"He stuck a bright pink house right there on the shore. It's a beacon that sticks out there," Swihart said. "It was a stereotypically idyllic place, so in that sense it's a dreamhouse. In the way that Barbie idealized women, it reflected optimism about life in the 1930s and beyond."

The Florida Tropical House was abandoned for several years but is occupied and kept up today. Indiana Landmarks and the National Parks Service teamed up in the 1990s to preserve the 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes at a time when the original owners were beginning to age out. They set up a 30-year lease system in which an occupant can live there long term in exchange for restoring and maintaining them.

"It was the best time to save them. They had been used for 50 years but the owners were running out of steam," he said. "The then-Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Landmarks came together to ensure the buildings would be preserved."

The program has been a success, he said.

"They're lived in and used and properly maintained and loved by the people who live there," he said. "People can drive by, see the houses and take pictures but should be respectful. They aren't museums. Residents actually live there."

As part of the program, the houses are opened up for a public tour once a year to the general public to access the interiors of the homes, including the Florida Tropical House. This year's tour is slated for Sep. 30 with tickets going on sale on Aug. 7.

"It's very popular," he said. "There's an obligation to open them up to the public. The Florida Tropical House is definitely a big draw."

Like the other 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes, the Florida Tropical House wasn't meant to still be standing 90 years later. It wasn't even built with the poured concrete walls the architect's design called for, which was swapped with a wood frame to save money, Swihart said.

"All of the Century of Progress Homes were supposed to be torn down after the Chicago World's Fair was over," he said. "But they're still here and that's a pretty good feat of historical preservation."