The Taste of Crown Point returns Friday. Here’s what you need to know

CROWN POINT — The city is gearing up to host the Taste of Crown Point this weekend.

The event will be from 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

Here's what residents need to know before attending.

Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said attendees can expect to see various local eateries at the event, including but not limited to, Pappas, Provecho, One13 North, Jax's Crown Town Grill, Cornucopia, La Quesadilla, True BBQ & Whiskey Bar, Crown Creamery, Annie's Kettle Creations and Culver's.

There isn't an entry fee to attend the event, and food and drink will be available for purchase, Bosse said.

Concerts will begin at 4:45 p.m. Friday with Frank Ruvoli. Mr. Funnyman will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., with Echos of Pompeii to perform from 8-10 p.m., Bosse said.

On Saturday, Triway will hit the stage at 4:15 p.m., and The Megabeatles featuring the Crawpuppies and the Chris and Lou Band will play two different sets from 6-10 p.m., Bosse said.