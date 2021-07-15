 Skip to main content
The Taste of Crown Point returns Friday. Here's what you need to know


Taste of Crown Point 2019

Chris Pappas of Provecho Latin Provisions and Pappas restaurants cooks tacos al pastor at the 2019 Taste of Crown Point in Bulldog Park. 

 Times Correspondent

CROWN POINT — The city is gearing up to host the Taste of Crown Point this weekend. 

The event will be from 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

Here's what residents need to know before attending. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said attendees can expect to see various local eateries at the event, including but not limited to, Pappas, Provecho, One13 North, Jax's Crown Town Grill, Cornucopia, La Quesadilla, True BBQ & Whiskey Bar, Crown Creamery, Annie's Kettle Creations and Culver's. 

There isn't an entry fee to attend the event, and food and drink will be available for purchase, Bosse said. 

Concerts will begin at 4:45 p.m. Friday with Frank Ruvoli. Mr. Funnyman will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., with Echos of Pompeii to perform from 8-10 p.m., Bosse said. 

On Saturday, Triway will hit the stage at 4:15 p.m., and The Megabeatles featuring the Crawpuppies and the Chris and Lou Band will play two different sets from 6-10 p.m., Bosse said. 

The splash pad will be open, Bosse said. 

"It'll just be a nice, fun, family friendly event that people can come and enjoy, and get to showcase some of our Crown Point businesses," she said. 

For more information, call the Crown Point Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 219-662-3290, or visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

