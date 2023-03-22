The Times has dedicated itself to delivering a hearty amount of content focused on health improvement throughout our storied history. Every day in our print edition or on nwi.com, you will likely find multiple health-related stories.

If you have been a Times reader for a few years, you may recall how Marc Chase, the former Times executive editor, spent years sharing his journey about being a “once-overweight newspaper editor who dropped more than 100 pounds."

Marc’s journey was recent, but pick any decade over the last 100 years to find that The Times has always been loaded with stories, columns and even entire sections dedicated to helping you improve your physical and mental health. That content comes from the Times staff, as well as from national and Region-based experts.

The amount of statistics and examples we could provide to showcase why Northwest Indiana needs more health-related resources is never-ending. We can spare you those statistics for now because the why is quite simple. The burden of American obesity, and the chronic diseases for which it is a contributing factor, has reached record economic heights and is not slowing down. The physical and emotional burden has hit the Region especially hard, which is why the Times is steadfast in using our reach to provide information and inspiration to every person possible.

The Times commitment has never wavered, until recently when we decided that we simply weren’t doing enough to help the Region get and stay healthy.

That changes today as we relaunch our Get Healthy brand to all residents of the Region. Subscribers have always received this monthly section in their home delivery, but now the Get Healthy sections will appear monthly in our Your Times edition, which is mailed to over 200,000 homes in the Region.

Get Healthy will be loaded with stories for all those who are important in your life (even pets!), and you can expect to engage with experts around topics like diet, fitness, mental health and lifestyle.

The Get Healthy content will also be prominent on nwi.com and distributed through all of our social media channels: Facebook @GetHealthyNWI, Twitter @GetHealthyNWI and Instagram @gethealthynwi. We certainly welcome your comments and suggestions along your journey to better health, and when you see content that resonates with you, I hope you share it to help turn the tide in the fight for our lives!

