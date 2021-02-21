The Times is looking for Northwest Indiana's best nurses

Nursing is a demanding profession during normal times. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put nurses on the front line of the greatest health crisis in more than 100 years, placing their physical health at risk and forcing long, stressful days and nights that tax energy and emotions.
Through this most difficult year, nurses have risen to that challenge, saving lives and comforting patients and families through their struggles.
Please join The Times Media Co. in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign and awards ceremony honoring the Region's best nurses.
Starting today at nwi.com/nurses, people can nominate a nurse who made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2020.
After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues at a nursing awards event — Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — on April 27. Additionally, there will be one readers' choice honoree as voted on by friends, family and staff.
The title sponsors are Methodist Hospitals and Community Healthcare System, and the supporting sponsors are University of Saint Francis, NorthShore Health Centers, Strack & Van Til and Hospice of the Calumet Area.
The nurses are awarded a prize and recognized as top caregivers in the community.
The Times Media Co. also will publish a full-color, tabloid special section that will feature the stories of the 10 winning nurses. The section will be published May 9, leading up to National Nurses Week, May 6-12. The stories also will be featured on nwi.com.
The nomination campaign runs through March 17. The readers' choice voting campaign then takes place March 18-25.
The nurses luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart, if pandemic restrictions allow. If not, the awards event will be presented in an online ceremony.
To nominate a nurse, upload a picture of the nurse and provide a brief description or story about why he or she deserves to be recognized. Think about:
• Who has inspired you with comfort, care and skill?
• Who has touched your life, health and family in so many ways?
Join us in celebrating amazing nurses across Northwest Indiana by sharing your story about a nurse who has touched your life.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
WATCH NOW: The Times photos of the week
early morning Hammond fire on Hohman
early morning Hammond fire on Hohman
early morning Hammond fire on Hohman
early morning Hammond fire on Hohman
Drake at Valparaiso men's basketball
Drake at Valparaiso men's basketball
Drake at Valparaiso men's basketball
Drake at Valparaiso men's basketball
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
90-year-old Phyllis Swinehart continues to light up a bowling alley
021021-nws-valposhelter 8.jpg
021021-nws-valposhelter 9.jpg
021021-nws-valposhelter 5.jpg
021021-nws-valposhelter 6.jpg
Valparaiso/Michigan City, boys basketball
Valparaiso/Michigan City, boys basketball
Valparaiso/Michigan City, boys basketball
Valparaiso/Michigan City, boys basketball
Andrean at Lowell boys basketball
Andrean at Lowell boys basketball
Andrean at Lowell boys basketball
Andrean at Lowell boys basketball
VU/Bradley, men's basketball
VU/Bradley, men's basketball
VU/Bradley, men's basketball
VU/Bradley, men's basketball
Screening Program for Franciscan Health Dyer-Munster
Screening Program for Franciscan Health Dyer-Munster
Screening Program for Franciscan Health Dyer-Munster
Screening Program for Franciscan Health Dyer-Munster
Tri-Creek School Corporation Board of School Trustees Meeting
Tri-Creek School Corporation Board of School Trustees Meeting
Tri-Creek School Corporation Board of School Trustees Meeting
Hanover Central vs Calumet boys basketball
Hanover Central vs Calumet boys basketball
Hanover Central vs Calumet boys basketball
Hanover Central vs Calumet boys basketball
Kouts/21st Century, boy's basketball
Kouts/21st Century, boy's basketball
Kouts/21st Century, boy's basketball
Kouts/21st Century, boy's basketball
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
West Side at Munster boys basketball
021321-spt-gbk-penn-mville_2
021321-spt-gbk-penn-mville_6
021321-spt-gbk-penn-mville_3
021321-spt-gbk-penn-mville_7
021321-spt-gbk-cp-lap_8
021321-spt-gbk-cp-lap_13
021321-spt-gbk-cp-lap_7
021321-spt-gbk-cp-lap_1
021421-nws-firetour_02
021421-nws-firetour_03
021421-nws-firetour_10
special Valentine's Day, Challenger Learning Center
special Valentine's Day, Challenger Learning Center
special Valentine's Day, Challenger Learning Center
special Valentine's Day, Challenger Learning Center
East Chicago wrestling semi-state meet
East Chicago wrestling semi-state meet
East Chicago wrestling semi-state meet
East Chicago wrestling semi-state meet
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
"He then looked forward and stated, 'Shit, I guess it is on fire,' " police said.
ICU nurse Glenna Crouch is the first health care worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Community Hospital in Munster. Nurse Barbara Pennington administers the first coronavirus vaccination in Lake County.