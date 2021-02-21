 Skip to main content
The Times is looking for Northwest Indiana's best nurses
Nursing is a demanding profession during normal times. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put nurses on the front line of the greatest health crisis in more than 100 years, placing their physical health at risk and forcing long, stressful days and nights that tax energy and emotions.

Through this most difficult year, nurses have risen to that challenge, saving lives and comforting patients and families through their struggles.

Please join The Times Media Co. in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign and awards ceremony honoring the Region's best nurses.

Starting today at nwi.com/nurses, people can nominate a nurse who made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2020.

After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues at a nursing awards event — Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — on April 27. Additionally, there will be one readers' choice honoree as voted on by friends, family and staff.

The title sponsors are Methodist Hospitals and Community Healthcare System, and the supporting sponsors are University of Saint Francis, NorthShore Health Centers, Strack & Van Til and Hospice of the Calumet Area.

The nurses are awarded a prize and recognized as top caregivers in the community.

The Times Media Co. also will publish a full-color, tabloid special section that will feature the stories of the 10 winning nurses. The section will be published May 9, leading up to National Nurses Week, May 6-12. The stories also will be featured on nwi.com.

The nomination campaign runs through March 17. The readers' choice voting campaign then takes place March 18-25.

The nurses luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart, if pandemic restrictions allow. If not, the awards event will be presented in an online ceremony.

To nominate a nurse, upload a picture of the nurse and provide a brief description or story about why he or she deserves to be recognized. Think about:

• Who has inspired you with comfort, care and skill?

• Who has touched your life, health and family in so many ways?

Join us in celebrating amazing nurses across Northwest Indiana by sharing your story about a nurse who has touched your life.

