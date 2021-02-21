The Times is looking for Northwest Indiana's best nurses

Nursing is a demanding profession during normal times. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put nurses on the front line of the greatest health crisis in more than 100 years, placing their physical health at risk and forcing long, stressful days and nights that tax energy and emotions.

Through this most difficult year, nurses have risen to that challenge, saving lives and comforting patients and families through their struggles.

Please join The Times Media Co. in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign and awards ceremony honoring the Region's best nurses.

Starting today at nwi.com/nurses, people can nominate a nurse who made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2020.

After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues at a nursing awards event — Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — on April 27. Additionally, there will be one readers' choice honoree as voted on by friends, family and staff.

The title sponsors are Methodist Hospitals and Community Healthcare System, and the supporting sponsors are University of Saint Francis, NorthShore Health Centers, Strack & Van Til and Hospice of the Calumet Area.