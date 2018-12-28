The Times is seeking contestants for its annual weight-loss contest.
Lose 19 in '19 will pit Region residents against one another to see who can shed the highest percentage of their body weight next year. The winner will receive a free, 12-month gym membership.
We are asking readers to submit short essays explaining why they want to lose weight and what they plan to do to accomplish their goals.
Contestants must commit to weighing in once a month in either Schererville and Chesterton for the entirety of 2019 and being available for interviews and photos for monthly Lose 19 in '19 update stories in The Times. The contest is self-directed, so The Times does not provide any exercise or nutrition support.
Submit your entries by email to giles.bruce@nwi.com, fax to (219) 933-3249 (ATTN: Giles Bruce) or mail to Giles Bruce, The Times, 601 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321.
In your entry, include your first and last name, the city where you live, your date of birth, profession, phone number and email.
The Times will select the Lose 19 in '19 contestants soon, with the challenge starting in early 2019.