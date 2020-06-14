The Times Photos of the Week
A handful of protesters congregated in downtown Griffith Thursday, calling for the closure of a bar that has been at the center of several controversies
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the fight was not related to any ongoing protests across the Region, and it was not yet know if any arrests were made.
An armed robbery and car jacking at a Region truck stop led to a police pursuit and then a shootout on Interstate 65 that ended with a trooper hospitalized and a suspect dead, state police confirmed Saturday morning.
Police said they found "a syringe with a reddish clear liquid substance" on the driver's side floor of the vehicle, along with the bag of 3.7 grams of what later tested positive as fentanyl.
The man selected multiple items valued at nearly $400 and left the store without making an attempt to pay, police said.
All of Indiana, including Lake County, is advancing to stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb's "Back on Track" reopening plan, beginning at 11:01 p.m. Region time Thursday.
Two men, one of whom suffered burns, were airlifted to a Chicago hospital after the crash early Monday at U.S. 231 and County Line Road in Winfield Township, police said.
He approached a woman at a Griffith car wash, told her she's beautiful and forced her hand down his pants., charges allege.
