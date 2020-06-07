Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The video, which has been viewed more than 175,000 times on Twitter, shows 21 people standing near the end of the Erie-Lackawanna Trail. Eight of those pictured are holding rifles as the group passes by.
- Updated
The rumored protest ended up being small and peaceful.
- Updated
Those charged with disorderly conduct include residents from Gary, Crown Point, Merrillville, East Chicago and Lake Station.
- Updated
"I've cleaned up more glass that I have seen in my life," Cullen Wulf said Monday. "It just hurts."
- Updated
Police found the man on the ground around 10 p.m. Sunday, and he later died at a hospital.
- Updated
The rumored protest ended up being small and peaceful.
- Updated
Griffith police condemn social media posts about Black Lives Matter event planned for Sunday at Central Park.
- Updated
About 200 people were on hand for the start of the rally, including a number of clergy members.
- Updated
While walking the two women away from the scene, she turned and in an unprovoked move, punched her friend in the face, police said.