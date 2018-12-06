Not sure whether to entertain at home or out? Here’s some ideas from local businesses that c…

Coming attractions

The Theatre at the Center puts on five mainstage productions a year along with a Theatre for Young Audiences program and other events.

Those youth-oriented shows have an educational focus, said Richard Friedman, general manager at the Theatre at the Center.

Productions include “The Holiday Shop,” through Dec. 15, which explains holiday traditions from around the world through a young child who stumbles across a magic snow globe and toys.

“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” runs from Jan. 22 to 26. It's a tribute to Tubman, who freed herself and hundreds from slavery.

The program also includes classes and workshops to introduce children to theater, musical theater, improv and many other aspects of productions, Friedman said.

Participants create shows. Friedman said, writing their own material and performing it. “It's a pretty lively place,” he said

Besides stage plays, Theatre at the Center hosts a variety of other events.

American English, a Beatles tribute group, performs there Dec. 28 and 29. Comedy Night at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts takes place Dec. 30, and a New Year's Eve celebration is scheduled for Dec. 31.