Theft suspects crash car, run into Little Calumet River to try to escape police
Theft suspects crash car, run into Little Calumet River to try to escape police

Theft suspects crash car, run into Little Calumet River to try to escape police

Vehicles cross the Kennedy Avenue bridge over the Little Calumet River.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

An attempt to steal from businesses and run away from police ended up all wet, according to police.

Four men were arrested after attempting to steal from three businesses in Hammond near the Illinois/Indiana state line Monday afternoon, including two establishments in downtown Hammond, and trying to get away by running into the Little Calumet River, according to police.

Hammond Police were called about the attempted thefts at 1:40 p.m. Monday, Hammond Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

"The first location was in the 1800 block of 165th street and the suspects went to two locations in the 100 block of Sibley Street," Kellogg said. "They were believed to possibly be armed."

The suspects crossed the state line into Illinois, where they were tracked down by the Calumet City Police Department and the Lansing Police Department.

"The suspect vehicle crashed and the suspects fled on foot," Kellogg said. "Four suspects believed to be involved in the incidents have been taken into custody by Calumet City police. They fled on foot and ran into the Little Calumet River where I believe two of them were captured. All four are in custody. "

The water in the Little Calumet River, which has been much higher than normal after last year's rains, was estimated to be about 40 degrees Fahrenheit in the Calumet City area Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The river, part of the Calumet Rivers system that gives the Calumet Region its nickname, also was long a dumping site for industrial pollution.

Police had put out a call for a water rescue team but it was not immediately known if it was involved in the apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

Hammond detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate the case.

"Additional information will be released when possible," Kellogg said.

