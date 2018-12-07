In a new interview with Esquire Magazine, Bruce Springsteen is opening up about his struggle…

• Unwillingness to seek help because of the stigma attached to mental health and substance abuse disorders or to suicidal thoughts

Highlights from recent CDC report on suicide

• The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention commends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for shining a light on suicide and the need for greater awareness and resources for this 10th leading cause of death. It is a critically important public health crisis. Suicide is complex, but science is making it clear that suicide, a leading yet preventable cause of death, is ultimately health-related.

• We know from interviews with family and friends of decedents that 90 percent of people who die by suicide have a diagnosable and potentially treatable mental health condition. The finding that 54 percent of those who died by suicide were not known to have a mental health condition supports the need for better information.

• The CDC report focuses on a study of state trends, using the most current death reporting systems in place. In this study, we understand that 54 percent of the people who died by suicide were not known to have a mental health condition. This simply highlights the under recognition of mental health conditions and the great need to address undiagnosed and untreated mental health problems.

• We must invest in the science to answer the key questions about suicide and its prevention and the ways in which we track it.

• Even those who have been in treatment don’t always receive the necessary care. We need to increase public awareness of the importance of mental health and availability of care.

• Only about half of those with a reported mental health condition were in mental health treatment at the time of their death.

• Fully funding the National Violent Death Reporting System will allow for improvements in the death reporting system so we will be able to learn more about suicide and survey the problem with greater accuracy and timeliness.

• We need more information from multiple sources about those we lose to suicide. We should train law enforcement officers, coroners and health care providers, to gather additional details from family and friends after a suicide occurs.

• One in four Americans have a mental health condition, but less than half get diagnosis or treatment. Far too many people who have mental health conditions don’t seek help. We want people to address mental health in the same way they do their physical health, and strongly encourage them to seek care if they need it.

Source: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention