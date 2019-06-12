A cancer diagnosis may have changed the course of Sylvia Huerta’s life, but the positivity, …

Sun safety

According to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that provides information to protect human health and the environment, it's best to avoid:

• Spray sunscreens, which pose inhalation risk and provide poor coverage

• Super-high SPF

• Oxybenzone and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals

• Retinyl palmitate, which may speed development of skin tumors and lesions

• Combined sunscreen/bug repellents, which may increase skin absorption of the repellent

• Sunscreen towelettes or powders, which the Food and Drug Administration deem ineffective

• Tanning oils, which provide very low, if any, sun protection