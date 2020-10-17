Third Street bridge hailed as downtown 'centerpiece'

HOBART — As officials prepared Friday to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the Third Street bridge, Betty Funkhouser’s sixth-grade physical education class passed by. The girls not only witnessed the dedication but posed for the ceremony.

Ever since ground was broken for the $7 million project in early May 2019, Funkhouser’s fitness walkers have watched the project develop. They even photographed a large six-spotted fish spider on the bridge railing.

“We’ve watched it all happen,” Funkhouser said. “It’s such an inviting place.”

Student Cassie McCombs, 12, described the new bridge “amazing, beautiful, and cool. I like how they made it.”

With city, county, and construction officials present, Mayor Brian Snedecor dubbed the bridge “the centerpiece for downtown.”

As the mayor explained, the bridge helps with flood mitigation and allows room for boaters. It’s also historical, Snedecor added, as support logs from the previous bridge, possibly 100 years old, were discovered.

Snedecor said a study found three key choking points for water from Lake Michigan are the railroad crossing above Deep River, Hobart’s Wisconsin Street Bridge and the Third Street bridge.