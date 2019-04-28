HOBART – The Third Street bridge replacement project is expected to get underway Monday, starting a lengthy closure to traffic between East Park Avenue and Main Street.
Bob Fulton, president of the city's Sanitary/Stormwater District Board, said the Third Street closure is expected to remain in place until September 2020.
Although the road will reopen at that time, there will be ongoing work associated with the project, including landscaping.
ICC Group, Inc. in March was awarded a contract that's just under $6.4 million to handle the replacement of the bridge over Lake George.
Fulton said initial work will focus on the sea wall for the structure. Demolition of the existing bridge could start in May.
The new bridge will have several features that aren't currently included in the existing structure.
It's design will compliment Hobart's downtown area, and the new bridge will include brick and limestone.
The new structure also will allow more water to flow through that area of the lake, which will prevent flooding from occurring during heavy rain events.
It has been difficult for watercraft to pass under the existing bridge, and the new structure will have about 8-feet of clearance for boats to travel beneath it.
There are several entities involved in the bridge replacement, including Hobart's Redevelopment Commission, Sanitary/Stormwater District Board and the Board of Public Works and Safety. The Lake County Board of Commissioners also is contributing $1 million to the project.
While the reconstruction takes place, there will be a marked detour route for motorists on Third Street.
Eastbound traffic will be directed to travel north on Wisconsin Street, southeast on Old Ridge Road and south on Main Street to return to Third Street. Motorists traveling westbound on Third Street will head north on Main Street, northwest on Old Ridge Road and south on Wisconsin Street to get around the construction area.