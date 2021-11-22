Thirteen not an unlucky number for this Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign volunteer

HOBART — It's been 13 years since I last joined up with a Salvation Army volunteer to do a bell-ringing shift for the Red Kettle Campaign.
This time around I managed the two-hour bell ringing on my own after signing up earlier in the week on the Salvation Army Lake County website and watching a video explaining my role.
Coincidentally, after arriving at my designated time Friday morning at Hobby Lobby, I found my assigned kettle and kit awaiting me was numbered 13.
Despite the chilly weather, the sun was shining and the ringing of the two bells I was provided gave me a warm holiday feeling as busy shoppers passed by the kettle with some dropping in a dollar bill or loose change.
Several moms, with young children in tow, took it upon themselves to drop money in the Red Kettle while managing shopping carts and newly purchased items from the store.
Sheri Brozovich of Lowell, while entering Hobby Lobby, handed her 2-year-old daughter, Nixon, a dollar bill which the toddler dropped in the kettle.
"We always do it," Brozovich said.
Candi Clark of Crown Point, whose son, Ben, 3, was too shy to drop the money in the slot, placed a dollar bill in the kettle herself.
Giving to others less fortunate is something Clark said she is trying to instill in all three of her children ages, 13, 10 and 3.
"I'm hoping to put it in their minds to show kindness and compassion for other people this time of year," Clark said.
The pandemic has played a role in the additional number of folks needing assistance this year and the number of folks not signing up to volunteer, according to Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Lake County Executive Director for Operations.
"A lot of people just don't want to work. We're begging for volunteers. Just go to RegisterToRing.com and sign up," Clark said, adding, "We do pay people to ring the bells, but they also are not around this year."
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign returned to Lake County on Nov. 1 with initial collection sites at all the Strack & Van Til grocery stores and Cabela's in Hammond.
The Red Kettle Campaign continues through Christmas Eve at a number of locations, Clark said.
The campaign kicked off this season as thousands of Hoosiers were still experiencing the ongoing impact of the pandemic as they struggled to stay in their homes.
More than 85,000 households in Indiana are behind on rent, according to Policy Link.
"The need is huge this year because of the amount of people coming for services. People are struggling and are needing help paying for their rent or mortgage and food assistance. And how do you tell children there is no Christmas?" Clark said.
The Salvation Army in Lake County is hoping to collect $300,000, up from the amount collected in last year's Red Kettle Campaign, Clark said.
In addition to emergency assistance, the money raised in the kettles will fund a number of social service programs at the Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond-Munster corps throughout the year, including food pantries and after-school programs.
Seventy percent of the Salvation Army's donations for the entire year are made during the Christmas season, Clark said.
Clark said the Salvation Army relies on the generosity of the community and area businesses such as NIPSCO, which donated $10,000 and Strack & VanTil, which donated $15,000 in gift cards.
"They are big, big supporters," Clark said.
Those wanting to volunteer to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign can go to RegisterToRing.com.
Participants can pick their location, hours and day and decide if they want to volunteer as an individual or with a group.
Another option for collecting donations is through the creation of a Virtual Kettle online at SalArmyMetro.org/Kettle.
Bell ringers are required to follow strict guidelines to ensure their safety and the safety of the donors, including the wearing of face masks, maintaining 6 feet of distance from donors who approach the kettle and encouraging contactless donations.
Signs on the kettle will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay technology and for the first time this year, Venmo and PayPal, enabling donations from the tap of a smartphone.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Santa!
Returning?
Open
Open
Relocated
Reopening
Under new management
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes