Thirteen not an unlucky number for this Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign volunteer

"I'm hoping to put it in their minds to show kindness and compassion for other people this time of year," Clark said.

The pandemic has played a role in the additional number of folks needing assistance this year and the number of folks not signing up to volunteer, according to Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Lake County Executive Director for Operations.

"A lot of people just don't want to work. We're begging for volunteers. Just go to RegisterToRing.com and sign up," Clark said, adding, "We do pay people to ring the bells, but they also are not around this year."

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign returned to Lake County on Nov. 1 with initial collection sites at all the Strack & Van Til grocery stores and Cabela's in Hammond.

The Red Kettle Campaign continues through Christmas Eve at a number of locations, Clark said.

The campaign kicked off this season as thousands of Hoosiers were still experiencing the ongoing impact of the pandemic as they struggled to stay in their homes.

More than 85,000 households in Indiana are behind on rent, according to Policy Link.