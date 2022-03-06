Thirty-four juniors inducted into National Honor Society

MERRILLVILLE — Thirty-four Merrillville High School juniors were honored for their scholarship recently as they were inducted into the National Honor Society.
In order to be inducted, each junior must have an unweighted GPA of 3.5 or higher and a clean disciplinary record.
The new inductees included: Trinity Allen, Cesar Avila-Contreras, Wisdom Chandler, Lucia Cruz, Alec Cunningham, Taliyah Dean, Aleksander Djukic, Bria Ealy, Brooklyn Edwards, Allen Evans, Aniyah Hill, Saniya Hoskins, Breonna Jordan and Kayla Mabon.
Other inductees are David Maldonado, Alicia Marquez, Haylee McDonald, Precious Moore, Kejuan Nelson-Reynolds, Anisa Newman, Alyzandra Nunez, Sincere Peterson, Angela Primm, Kenvar Pujoe, Tamaria Reavley, Hannah Robinson, Paige Simpson, Diamond Sims, Monica Valladares, Vincent Velasquez, David Walton, Kamyra Williams, Diamond Wright, and Folasade Zannou.
PHOTO CUTLINE: Merrillville High School juniors recite the pledge before being invited on stage to receive their National Honor Society certificates.