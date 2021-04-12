 Skip to main content
Thirty-six Merrillville High juniors inducted into National Honor Society
MERRILLVILLE — Thirty-six Merrillville High School juniors were honored recently for their scholarship as they were inducted into the National Honor Society.

In order to be inducted, each junior must have an unweighted GPA of 3.5 or higher and a clean disciplinary record.

The new inductees included: Noelia Arichavala, Kristiana Chandler, Azariah Crosby, Mariah Dean, Zachary Dunn, Courtney Evans, Vincent Feliciano, Cesar Franco, Juliana Gonzalez, Rayonna Grady;

Also Faith Henderson, Tina Higgins, Catherine Hyland, Christian Jones, Aniyah Kelliehan, Joshua Krause, Zachary Krause, Marianna Lares, Kentawon Marshall, Phillip Mayer;

And Aidan McLaughlin, Lauren Molenda, Isabella Montemayor, Lea Patterson, Leah Peloza, Colin Rogers, Joshua Salter, Brice Sanford, Austen Short, Jason Steffel, Kiersten Stowe, Merci Tan, Shynia Taylor, Jordyn Thomas, Hannah Villahermosa, and Peter Wujek.

