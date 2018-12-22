LOWELL — While she's no newcomer to Leah Gunderson's baking days, Stacy Karras is new to using the Swedish-made cookie press, so she was careful recently as she wielded it to put Christmas tree-shaped, green dough on the cookie sheet.
"Now, you've got it. You've got the rhythm," someone urged as Karras began to confidently press rows of Swedish Spritz cookies onto the cookie sheet and earn cheers from the other baking ladies.
It was all part of Gunderson's Christmas Baking Day 2018.
On the menu: Rosettes and krumkakes hot iron cookies, cardamon bread, Texas cakes, peanut butter cups and blossoms, cream cheese press cookies and the spritz. Gunderson had finished the cardamon bread and Texas cakes before the other ladies arrived.
This year's special day happened to coincide with St. Lucia Day, Dec. 13, Sweden's grandest day of celebration. A lovely, white-robed St. Lucia sits atop the Christmas tree in the home Gunderson, 84, shares with her husband Mort, 87.
"If you had told me I would be baking at Leah Gunderson's house, I would never have believed you, said Susie Manes Wietbrock.
"I was one of Leah's (physical education) students. She's been scaring me since seventh grade," she said smiling.
Wietbrock dipped a rosette-shaped wand into batter, then dunked it into warmed oil to create the light, Swedish sweet.
When Wietbrock removed the first, pristine Rosette from the oil, Gunderson did a happy dance and exclaimed, "Oh, my, gosh, Susie, are you a pro or what?"
Karras and her daughter, Allie Karras, and Wietbrock made up the morning baking-day shift. Lisa McLarty Manes arrived in the afternoon to do the Peanut Butter Cups and Blossoms.
While no one could agree how long they've been having fun together in the kitchen, they remembered how it all began.
About nine years ago, Gunderson experienced a health problem, which meant she'd be unable to do her traditional baking. A group from the gym where she worked out, including Karras, Wietbrock and McLarty, decided to pitch in.
"We always talked about baking when we trained, but we didn't know we were going to go home with cookies the day we came to help," Karras said. And the tradition was born.
"I lost my mom about 16 years ago," Karras said, "She was young and I was young, and we never got to do baking together. This has filled a big void for me," she said.
Daughter Allie Karras is ready to be the next-generation baker. Under Gunderson's direction, she made the dough for the krumkakes, a hot iron-produced sweet rolled into a cone shape and stuffed with your favorite delectable. Gunderson's choice is whipped cream with crushed candy cane, she said.
When the recipe called for vanilla extract, Gunderson reached into the fridge for her wine-bottle sized container of Mexican vanilla, the best by far, she said. The size drew a few looks.
"I always bring some back when I go to Mexico," she said.
"She's amazing. She travels and does so much," Karras said of Gunderson,
And, in fact, Gunderson recently returned from Montana and followed that with a quick trip to Indianapolis for the National Parks and Recreation Association Congress. She is a former trustee at the national level of the NPRA and held offices at regional, state and local levels before retiring.
Her secret to maintaining her lifestyle at 84 may be that she always has fun — whether in the workplace, in the parks or in the kitchen.
"Oh, we do have fun," Wietbrock said. One baking day, she said was devoted to making her Italian mother's lasagna, a memorable experience.
Asked why they all bake, Karras said, "I always bake when I'm stressed."
"Yes, it's therapeutic when you punch that dough," Gunderson said, grinning as she punched the air to demonstrate.
SWEDISH SPRITZ COOKIES
(from a recipe card in Gunderson's mother's handwriting)
1 cup butter at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
3 egg yolks
2 and 1/2 cups flour
pinch of salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Cream butter, eggs, salt, and sugar together. Add vanilla, almond extract and flour a little bit at a time. Mix well and press into shapes. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Let sit a couple of minutes, then remove.