Thompson Square, Jerrod Neimann set to perform in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Two country music acts are set to hit the stage at the Franciscan Health Amphitheater at Bulldog Park this summer.

In a press release Friday, the city announced limited tickets are available for a Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann concert, which is set to be held July 10 at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

Thompson Square, which is made up of husband-and-wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson, is set to headline the show.

Crowned Academy of Country Music Vocal Duo of the Year in 2012, Thompson Square is best known for No. 1 hits including “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” and “If I Didn’t Have You," the city said in a press release.

Niemann will open the show with hits such as, “Drink to That All Night,” and “Lover, Lover," a press release states.

The contracts for the live concert, concert fees and the use of Eventbrite for the event were unanimously approved by the Crown Point Board of Works during its May 5 meeting.

Tickets will start at $35 for general admission and go up to $45 for lawn seats, Diana Bosse, Crown Point special events administrator said during the meeting.

If available, tickets would be $40 on the day of the event, Bosse noted.