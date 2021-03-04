 Skip to main content
Thornton Township 14-year-old girl missing, police say
Thornton Township 14-year-old girl missing, police say

Amani Jackson

Amani Jackson, 14, was reported missing since Wednesday. 

THORNTON TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old girl has been missing since Wednesday and police are asking for the public's help in locating her. 

Amani Jackson was last seen around 2:45 p.m. leaving her home in the 1500 block of Chappel Avenue in unincorporated Thornton Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department. 

On Thursday, Cook County sheriff's police released an image of the teen in hopes that someone may know her location. 

Jackson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has black, braided hair that goes to her waist and has brown eyes and a light complexion, police said. 

The young teen was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a Champion logo on it, black jeans and black Nike flip-flops. 

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or Cook County sheriff's police at 708-865-4896. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

