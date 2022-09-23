Thousands expected for Victory for Veterans ride

HIGHLAND — Calling all bikers: the 23rd annual Victory for Veterans Motorcycle Ride is coming Sunday to Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd.

Presented by North Township Trustee Adrian A. Santos in partnership with the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association and the Wicker Park Memorial Fund, the ride has grown into one of the largest motorcycle gatherings in the area, with 2,200 bikers at the 2019 event.

Ride officials anticipate 2,000 bikers for Sunday’s 27-mile event.

Victory for Veterans began in 1999 to help enhance the Wicker Park veterans area; the park was dedicated to veterans in 1927 by President Calvin Coolidge. The trustee’s office still uses funds from the ride to improve the area but also contributes to veterans’ groups and homes.

The ride begins at 11:30 a.m., with registration from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event includes different displays, vendors, entertainment and souvenir pins and T-shirts. The musical group Head Honchos will perform.

Guest speakers for the pre-ride program include U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, the former North Township Trustee; and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Lorenzo Mendoza, a local resident, will speak to riders about his military experiences and will then kick the ride off.

Among the groups represented is Indiana Fallen Heroes, with its display of Hoosier military personnel killed in action.

Corporate sponsors include Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Humana Healthcare.

Santos’ office is encouraging online registration by going to www.victoryforveteranswickerpark.org.

In a statement from the ride website, “Our only concern is to keep the riders safe and free from injury along the route, with the procession being almost as long as the route itself.”

Ride officials caution the public that ride route could create traffic delays up to 45 minutes.

The ride exits the park’s southwest gate, heading west on Ridge Road to Calumet Avenue, south on Calumet to U.S. 30, east of U.S. 30 to Taft/Cleveland, then north on Taft/Cleveland to Ridge Road, going west and back to the park.

Law enforcement from the communities involved, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, will provide escorts.

For more information on the ride, call 219-670-0764.