Thousands flock to inaugural Lakefest in LaPorte

Originally, the inaugural Lakefest was planned last year but was canceled because of the pandemic.

Dermody said the idea came from discussions he had with his wife about an event to showcase the lakes and parks in the city.

“It was exactly what we thought it would be and we’re just excited,” he said.

A lot of children also turned out to play in the massive amount of bubbles churned out by a foam machine at Unity Park beside Pine Lake.

Hundreds of spectators Saturday and Sunday were also at Stone Lake Beach for the Jet Ski racing.

The racers are from the AquaX series, which signed a contract with the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau to compete at Stone Lake this year. The sanctioning body out of Florida also has races in Europe and Asia.

LCCVB Executive Director Jack Arnett said talks are already underway to bring AquaX racing back to Lakefest for at least several more years.

“We think this will grow,” he said.

LaPorte area resident Maddie Mack said the racing was exciting enough for her to want to give the sport a try.