Thousands in Region affected by power outage; crews work to restore power to all

Thousands of residents in Lake and Porter counties were hit with a sudden power outage Tuesday afternoon. Crews worked through the cold and snow to restore power to residents by Tuesday evening.

Around 3 p.m. utility companies NIPSCO and Kankakee Valley REMC reported a large amount of outages caused by technical issues.

As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 1,976 NIPSCO customers were affected in Crown Point; 2,088 in Valparaiso; 802 in Merrillville; 521 in Kouts; 321 in Hebron; 75 in Hobart and 60 in Boone Grove, according to the NIPSCO outage map.

In addition, Kankakee Valley REMC reported a total of 7,000 of their customers were affected in the areas of Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Hebron and Kouts.

Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said as typical with outages, firefighters and EMS crews responded to residential and medical alarms that went off because of the loss of power.

The outage appeared to stem from an interruption in the transmission feed to the substations, said Amanda Steeb, spokeswoman for Kankakee Valley REMC. NIPSCO also reported a technical issue with the substations.