Thousands in Region affected by power outage; utility crews working to restore service by evening

Thousands of residents in Lake and Porter counties were hit with a sudden power outage Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. utility companies NIPSCO and Kankakee Valley REMC reported a large amount of outages caused by technical issues.

A total of 1,976 NIPSCO customers were affected in Crown Point; 2,088 in Valparaiso; 802 in Merrillville; 521 in Kouts; 321 in Hebron; 75 in Hobart and 60 in Boone Grove, according to the NIPSCO outage map.

In addition, Kankakee Valley REMC reported a total of 7,000 of their customers affected in the area of the Lake of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Hebron and Kouts.

The outage appears to stem from an interruption in the transmission feed to the substations, said Amanda Steeb, spokeswoman for Kankakee Valley REMC. Kankakee Valley REMC is still working to determine when power will be restored.