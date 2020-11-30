Thousands lose power in Portage and Hobart; NIPSCO investigating cause

PORTAGE — More than 4,000 homes and businesses in Portage and Hobart are without power on one of the coldest nights of the season.

NIPSCO said its crews still are investigating the cause of the outage.

Portage firefighters were dispatched to a transformer fire near U.S. 6 on the Porter County-Lake County border shortly after 6 p.m.

The electric utility reported 3,551 customers in Portage, 877 customers in Hobart and 165 in Wheeler were without power as of 8 p.m.

NIPSCO said it does not know when power will be restored. A company spokeswoman said NIPSCO thanks its customers for their patience and affirmed that crews are working as quickly as possible to reconnect them.

Temperatures across most of Northwest Indiana dipped below 30 degrees after the sun set Monday.

Check back at nwi.com for updates on this story.

5 stories to know from the weekend: 911 hangup response results in 5 arrested from Hobart drug house, police say

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.