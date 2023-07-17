Thousands of visitors will flock to the Region this week for the National Softball Association Even & Odd North Fastpitch World Series, which will pump millions of dollars into the local economy.

More than 6,000 players, family members and spectators will start to arrive in town Tuesday. More than 170 teams will play July 19 to 24 on fields in Crown Point, Highland, Dyer, LaPorte and Schererville.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Lake County's tourism agency, has been working to encourage participants and tourists to explore the Calumet Region while they're here.

“We are working with our partners to provide teams and families with discounts to restaurants, attractions and local shops,” said Megan Goodan, SSCVA's chief Sports & Leisure officer. “We want to encourage everyone to get out and explore the great things in and around Northwest Indiana.

"We're also working with the parks & rec departments where games will be played to be sure participants and their families have a one-of-a-kind experience while they're here.”

The economic impact of hosting the NSA World Series is estimated at $10.2 million.

The festivities kick off from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crown Point Sportsplex with a skills competition, managers and coaches meetings, a DJ and vendors. The games start at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point. There will be a beer garden, DJ, food trucks, a braid bag, laser tag, photo booth, vendors, face-painting, obstacle courses and a parade of teams.

“Our local restaurants and attractions surrounding these fields and hotels are expected to be inundated with traveling softball families,” said David Uran, SSCVA president and CEO. “Northwest Indiana and the SSCVA are honored to be hosting these highly ranked and competitive teams. Our partners along with our all-star staff will be providing a world-class event and experience for players, coaches, and fans as these teams battle to be crowned the next NSA World Series Champions."

The SSCVA focuses on sports as a major attraction to Northwest Indiana. It also will host the 15U Ohio Valley Regional Championships and the Illinois YMCA Long Course Championships next week. Last week, the PBA50 South Shore Classic took place at Olympia Lanes in Hammond, pitting 130 of the world's greatest bowlers older than 50.