Thousands without power as wind whips throughout Region

As wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph whipped through Northwest Indiana Sunday, various residents lost power.

According to the NIPSCO power outage map, which is updated every 10 minutes, 2,965 customers in the Region's five counties were without power.

Winds reaching 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph, were expected throughout Northwest Indiana on Sunday through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. local time.

NWS warned gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in power outages.

The weather service advised motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles, such as trucks, use caution while driving.

Strong winds also caused NWS to issue a lakeshore flood advisory for Porter County.

Minor lakeshore flooding, especially on the northeastern shore of Porter County beaches, is expected due to waves reaching anywhere from 8 to 14 feet.