 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thousands without power as wind whips throughout Region
alert urgent

Thousands without power as wind whips throughout Region

{{featured_button_text}}
Thousands without power as wind whips throughout Region

Winds reaching 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph, were expected throughout Northwest Indiana on Sunday through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.  

 Provided by the National Weather Service

As wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph whipped through Northwest Indiana Sunday, various residents lost power. 

According to the NIPSCO power outage map, which is updated every 10 minutes, 2,965 customers in the Region's five counties were without power. 

Winds reaching 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph, were expected throughout Northwest Indiana on Sunday through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.  

A wind advisory was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. local time. 

NWS warned gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in power outages. 

The weather service advised motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles, such as trucks, use caution while driving. 

Strong winds also caused NWS to issue a lakeshore flood advisory for Porter County. 

Minor lakeshore flooding, especially on the northeastern shore of Porter County beaches, is expected due to waves reaching anywhere from 8 to 14 feet.

The advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m.

Gallery: 2019 weather in Northwest Indiana

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts