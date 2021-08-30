 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three children among four rescued from smoke-filled building
alert urgent

Three children among four rescued from smoke-filled building

Gary Fire Stock

This Times file photo shows Gary firefighters at work. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Firefighters rescued four people from the second floor of a smoke-filled multi-family home on Fifth Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Gary Fire Department.

One adult and three young children were hanging out the windows of two separate units when firefighters arrived at 2415 West Fifth Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Timothy Haines. Firefighters were able to ladder up and pull two children from a second-floor window on the front of the building, then rescue a woman and another young child from another second-floor window at the rear of the home.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Haines said all four people were transported to the hospital after the rescue. He believed “a couple” were being treated for smoke inhalation but said that everyone was conscious when they were pulled to safety.

An initial investigation revealed the fire apparently started in a closet on the first floor of the two-unit building. The residents of that unit were asleep when the fire began but a father and child in the unit were able to leave the building safely, Haines said. The four residents trapped on the second floor were unable to exit safely because of the amount of smoke in the building.

The fire was extinguished shortly after GFD arrived with two engines. One engine was able to focus on putting out the fire while the other performed the rescues, Haines said.

According to GFD, there is smoke damage throughout the building but fire and heat damage is contained to the first-floor closet where the fire started and the nearby kitchen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell praised the response of his firefighters, and noted that every available person on scene — including the drivers of the two engines and their engineers — assisted in the operation.

“The city right now is in the process of hiring 20 firemen so these folks are working in tough conditions and they really deserve kudos,” O’Donnell said. “Everybody went to work at this fire, doing a phenomenal job … these guys are some of the best when it comes down to it.”

Gallery: Bay2Brooklyn Ride 2021

Bay2Brooklyn riders stop at the town of Schererville's 9/11 memorials while making their way to Merrillville Friday. The group of cyclists is made up of firefighters, military personnel and other first responders and is riding from Santa Clara, California, to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, for the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. This is the second time the ride has been held.  

1 of 10
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon on Afghanistan evacuations, air strikes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts