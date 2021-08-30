Three children among four rescued from smoke-filled building

GARY — Firefighters rescued four people from the second floor of a smoke-filled multi-family home on Fifth Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Gary Fire Department.

One adult and three young children were hanging out the windows of two separate units when firefighters arrived at 2415 West Fifth Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Timothy Haines. Firefighters were able to ladder up and pull two children from a second-floor window on the front of the building, then rescue a woman and another young child from another second-floor window at the rear of the home.

Haines said all four people were transported to the hospital after the rescue. He believed “a couple” were being treated for smoke inhalation but said that everyone was conscious when they were pulled to safety.

An initial investigation revealed the fire apparently started in a closet on the first floor of the two-unit building. The residents of that unit were asleep when the fire began but a father and child in the unit were able to leave the building safely, Haines said. The four residents trapped on the second floor were unable to exit safely because of the amount of smoke in the building.