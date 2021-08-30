Three children among four rescued from smoke-filled building

GARY — Firefighters rescued four people from the second floor of a smoke-filled multi-family home on Fifth Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Gary Fire Department.
One adult and three young children were hanging out the windows of two separate units when firefighters arrived at 2415 West Fifth Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Timothy Haines. Firefighters were able to ladder up and pull two children from a second-floor window on the front of the building, then rescue a woman and another young child from another second-floor window at the rear of the home.
Haines said all four people were transported to the hospital after the rescue. He believed “a couple” were being treated for smoke inhalation but said that everyone was conscious when they were pulled to safety.
An initial investigation revealed the fire apparently started in a closet on the first floor of the two-unit building. The residents of that unit were asleep when the fire began but a father and child in the unit were able to leave the building safely, Haines said. The four residents trapped on the second floor were unable to exit safely because of the amount of smoke in the building.
The fire was extinguished shortly after GFD arrived with two engines. One engine was able to focus on putting out the fire while the other performed the rescues, Haines said.
According to GFD, there is smoke damage throughout the building but fire and heat damage is contained to the first-floor closet where the fire started and the nearby kitchen.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell praised the response of his firefighters, and noted that every available person on scene — including the drivers of the two engines and their engineers — assisted in the operation.
“The city right now is in the process of hiring 20 firemen so these folks are working in tough conditions and they really deserve kudos,” O’Donnell said. “Everybody went to work at this fire, doing a phenomenal job … these guys are some of the best when it comes down to it.”
