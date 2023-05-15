Three Floyds has won two Crushie Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

The Munster-based craft brewery won a Gold Crushie for Best Brand Identity/Sell Sheets and a Platinum Crushie for Best Brand Identity/Beer Release Calendars.

The awards were announced at the recent 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville.

It was a global competition. Most of the 305 winners of awards like Best Can Design, Coolest Taproom, Best Original Videos and Best Website Design hailed from the United States, Australia and Canada.

Among the award recipients in the United States, Georgia breweries won the most awards, followed by craft brewers in Texas, Colorado and Washington.

"We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category," CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune said. "More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year."

The awards were established in 2019 to recognize excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging of craft beers. It honors the designers, marketers and ad agencies that help differentiate brands on increasingly crowded liquor stores, supermarkets and other retail shelves.

Sponsors include Bev Pros, Yakima Chief Hops, Deer Park, DWS Printing, Steel City Taps, BarTrack and EGC Group.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards also raised $6,000 through a Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo campaign to benefit the Michael J Jackson Foundation, which funds scholarships for people of color in the brewing and distilling industries.

For more information or a full list of winners, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.