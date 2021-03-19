Three more dead in Region from COVID, data shows

That included 49,327 in Lake County, up 60; 16,548 in Porter County, up 19; 9,982 in LaPorte County, up 15; 3,251 in Jasper County, up three; and 984 in Newton County, up two, following corrections.

A total of 878 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 676,247. Newly recorded cases were reported Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,315 cases, up four from the previous day, and 36,775 tested. Lansing had 3,068 cases, up six, and 29,420 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, showing no change from previous numbers; 5.5% in Porter County, up from 5.2%; 4.4% in LaPorte County, with no change; 4.8% in Newton County, up from 3.7%; and 6.3% in Jasper County, down from 6.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.