Three more Region residents die from COVID-19; an additional 102 infections reported

Three people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, and another 102 tested positive, state and local health officials reported Wednesday.

There were two new deaths in Lake County and one in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 36 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,713.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 4 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There have been 1,191 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total includes 710 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 172 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 23 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 378 deaths statewide as probable, an increase of one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.