Three more Region residents die from COVID-19; an additional 102 infections reported

Three people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, and another 102 tested positive, state and local health officials reported Wednesday.
There were two new deaths in Lake County and one in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 36 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,713.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 4 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
There have been 1,191 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total includes 710 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 172 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 23 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 378 deaths statewide as probable, an increase of one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 46,651 in Lake County, up 50; 15,422 in Porter County, up 31; 9,410 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,006 in Jasper County, up nine; and 952 in Newton County, up one, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 75,441.
A total of 1,480 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 631,331. New cases were reported between March 6 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 13 patients hospitalized and 14,723 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,145 cases, up eight from the previous day, and 31,826 tested. Lansing had 2,869 cases, up seven, and 25,221 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 8.2% in Lake County, down from 8.4% the day before; 8% in Porter County, down from 9%; 9% in LaPorte County, down from 9.5%; 15% in Newton County, up from 13.9%; and 8.6% in Jasper County, unchanged.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Monday, 166,131 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 611,429 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.