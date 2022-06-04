Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, data shows

Three additional deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Lake County in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Lake County reported one additional coronavirus-attributed death, and LaPorte County recorded two more deaths since May 28.

Porter, Newton and Jasper counties did not report any new coronavirus-attributed deaths in the last week.

In total, the pandemic has accounted for 1,759 deaths in Lake County; 540 in Porter County; 364 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County.

Infection numbers have decreased in the last week, following several weeks of increases in coronavirus cases. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,068 per week, down from 1,238 the previous week.

Lake County leads as the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, with a total of 111,243 cases. Marion County, home of the state capitol, leads with 230,947 cases.

Over the state border, 7,177 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,243 in Calumet City.

Records show that 58% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

