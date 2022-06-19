Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; first probable case of monkeypox identified in state

Three additional deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

As the pandemic cases see a decrease, officials announced Saturday that the first probable case of monkeypox was identified in Indiana. Testing to confirm the infection is pending at the Centers of Disease Control.

Due to privacy concerns, no other details about the patient were released. Officials said the patient remains isolated.

“The risk of monkeypox among the general public continues to be extremely low,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. “Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact. Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms.”

The infection is marked by fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion. The symptoms develop into a rash that typically begins on the face and then spreads. In some cases, individuals only get a rash.

It is spread though person-to-person contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items like clothing and bed sheets. Individuals are considered infectious until all of the rash scabs have fallen off.

So far, 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the U.S. among 21 states.

Regarding coronavirus, Lake County reported one additional coronavirus-attributed death, Porter County recorded one more and Jasper County recorded one more death since June 11.

Newton and LaPorte counties did not report any new coronavirus-attributed deaths in the last week.

In total, the pandemic has accounted for 1,762 deaths in Lake County; 542 in Porter County; 365 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 143 in Jasper County.

The amount of coronavirus numbers continues to fluctuate.

Infection numbers have had a decrease in the last week, following a brief increase in coronavirus cases. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,157 per week, down from 1,358 the previous week.

Lake County is the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, with a total of 112,847 cases. Marion County, home of the state capitol, leads with 232,236 cases.

Over the state border, 7,300 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,366 in Calumet City.

Records show that 58.1% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

