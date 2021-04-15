 Skip to main content
Three Region students work in Manchester University Theatre production
urgent

Three Region residents were among the performers appearing in The Manchester University Theatre Society's production of Jean-Paul Sartre existentialist play "No Exit."

Appearing in the live, masked performance were:

Terri Roach of Wheatfield, the stage manager and prop master. Roach majors in psychology;

Diana Wilson of Portage, the program coordinator, lighting designer and operator. Wilson majors in environmental studies;

Iyanna Steele of Hobart, a cast member in the role of Estelle. Steele majors in digital media arts.

