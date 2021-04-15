Three Region students work in Manchester University Theatre production

Three Region residents were among the performers appearing in The Manchester University Theatre Society's production of Jean-Paul Sartre existentialist play "No Exit."
Appearing in the live, masked performance were:
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, the stage manager and prop master. Roach majors in psychology;
Diana Wilson of Portage, the program coordinator, lighting designer and operator. Wilson majors in environmental studies;
Iyanna Steele of Hobart, a cast member in the role of Estelle. Steele majors in digital media arts.
