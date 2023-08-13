VALPARAISO — Three students in their last year of 4-H have received scholarships from the Arthur O. Davis 4-H Horse & Pony Scholarship.

The program provides a deserving Horse & Pony member in their final year of 4-H to win $5,000 towars an accredited trade school, two-year Junior College, Certificate Program or four-year University.

Successful fundraising has allowed the family to also award the two runners-up with $750 scholarships.

Davis, former Porter County 4-H Horse & Pony Superintendent, died unexpectedly last March. The family swiftly established a scholarship in Art’s name managed through the Porter County Community Foundation.

The Davis family continues to raise funds for the endowment to increase the amount of the awards and fund the permanent endowment.

Davis had a deep belief in the benefit 4-H provided for young people and wanted to support, educate, and mentor the Horse & Pony members in his care.

Scholarship winners must apply and meet the criteria including but not limited to demonstrating exceptional leadership while a 4-H member and embodying the 4-H values and spirit.

The winners include:

Madeline Schmidt, winner of the $5,000 scholarship. She is a 2023 braduate of Valparaiso High School and a 10-year member of the Horse & Pony Project. Madeline will be pursuing a Nursing Degree with plans to work in a NICU.

Alexis Rhew is a runner-up winner of a $750 scholarship. Alexis is a 2023 Valparaiso High School graduate and a 10 -year member of the Horse & Pony Project. Alexis will be pursuing a Veterinary Medicine Degree with plans on becoming a veterinary technician.

Raymond Shock is the second runner up winner of a $750 scholarship – Raymond “R.J.” is a 2023 home school graduate and a 10-year member of the Horse & Pony Project. R.J. will be pursuing an Aviation Degree with plans on becoming a commercial pilot.