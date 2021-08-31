Three Walk to End Alzheimer's events to step off in Region this year

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter plans to host three Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in Northwest Indiana, adding a new walk in Porter County this year.

Attendees can walk in-person or from home via online participation.

A Lake County walk will take place on Sept. 12 at Wicker Park in Highland. A newly added Porter County walk is slated for Sept. 18 at Sunset Hill County Park just north of Valparaiso. A Michigan City Walk will occur on Oct. 9 at Washington Park along the lakeshore in Michigan City.

"The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options will be offered to participate online and 'walk from home' in local neighborhoods," the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said in a news release. "All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site. We will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees."

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s claims to be the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.