 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Walk to End Alzheimer's events to step off in Region this year
urgent

Three Walk to End Alzheimer's events to step off in Region this year

Three Walks to End Alzheimer’s to step off in Region this year

Three Walk to End Alzheimer’s events will take place in Northwest Indiana this year.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter plans to host three Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in Northwest Indiana, adding a new walk in Porter County this year.

Attendees can walk in-person or from home via online participation.

A Lake County walk will take place on Sept. 12 at Wicker Park in Highland. A newly added Porter County walk is slated for Sept. 18 at Sunset Hill County Park just north of Valparaiso. A Michigan City Walk will occur on Oct. 9 at Washington Park along the lakeshore in Michigan City.

"The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options will be offered to participate online and 'walk from home' in local neighborhoods," the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said in a news release. "All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site. We will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees."

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s claims to be the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

It's estimated that more than 6 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease, one of the leading causes of death in the United States. More than 11 million family members and friends have to care for those suffering from the disease.

In Indiana, it's estimated more than 110,000 people have Alzheimer's and more than 215,000 caregivers take care of them.

The Walks to End Alzheimer's, which are taking place across the state and nation, aim to raise awareness as well as funds for a cure.

"On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,"  the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said in a news release. "The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease."

For more information or to register, visit: alz.org/indiana/walk.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts