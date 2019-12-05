HAMMOND — One gave rise to the American musical. Another impacted steel, health care, and education. The third became a leading scholar in African oral tradition and folklore.
All three are the latest additions to the South Shore Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center.
George Ade, Thomas Katsahnias, and Dr. Harold Scheub were inducted Wednesday into the Wall of Legends. Their induction, bringing the total number of Legends honorees to 76, is based upon the four values of exploration, courage, creativity, and innovation.
Ade, who died in 1944, grew up in Kentland and attended Purdue University. He went on to become a noted writer, playwright, journalist, and philanthropist. Considered the father of the American musical, he introduced the format in which a story line was accompanied by music.
“He completely revolutionized Broadway,” said Mike Davis of the George Ade Memorial Association. “Before him, Broadway was just vaudeville and circus acts.”
Ade’s philanthropy included the Red Cross during World War I and Purdue, whose football stadium is named in his honor.
In addition, Davis said, Ade’s home is historic as the site of the 1908 announcement by the Republican National Committee of Howard Taft’s run for the U.S. presidency. The home is today a Newton County museum.
Scheub, born and raised in Gary, became one of the world’s leading scholars in African oral tradition and folklore. Spending 43 years as a professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Scheub, who died Oct. 16, spent more than four years through various African countries. There he walked more than 6,000 miles, recording more than 10,000 stories.
“He was an unbelievable humanitarian,” Gerry Scheub said of his brother. “He taught people not to hate, but to love and respect. The kids loved his class.”
Katsahnias, 92, this year’s only living honoree, was on his way to a granddaughter’s wedding in Hawaii. Katsahnias rose through 12 jobs at Inland Steel to become general manager and chief operating officer. Following retirement, he responded to Ancilla Systems and Calumet College of St. Joseph for his leadership and financial expertise.
“He was a game-changer at Calumet College,” said CCSJ President Dr. Amy McCormack. “With his vision, he was able to turn things around for us at a turning point for the college. He’s one of the most interesting men I’ve ever met, with his love for the arts, industry, and education.”
The Wall of Legends program also featured a scholarship presentation and the announcement of hospitality award winners.
This year’s recipient of a $1,000 Legends Scholarship is Treniece Burrel of Gary, a student at Ivy Tech Community College. This scholarship honors students who exemplify Legends values in seeking a college degree.
Burrel, the mother of three, was attending school when she faced the possibility of homelessness. She said her faith in God pulled her through.
“My faith in God enabled me to move on,” said Burrel. “When I saw I had God on my side, I knew I could do it.”
Burrel hopes to pursue psychology and assist mental health patients in Northwest Indiana.
Here are the 2019 hospitality award winners:
• Hotel of the Year – Fairfield Inn & Suites, Valparaiso.
• Restaurant of the Year – Radius, Valparaiso.
• Venue of the Year – Bulldog Park, Crown Point.
• Attraction of the Year – Indiana Dunes National Park.
• Elected Official of the Year – East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland.
• Outstanding Individual Achievement – Kirk Cordill, South Shore Land Rover.
• Chester F. Dobis Lifetime Achievement Award – Frank Schilling, Shrine of Christ’s Passion, St. John.