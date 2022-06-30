Thrift shop finds new home

WHITING — When the thrift shop that called All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond its home for years had to close when the building that housed it was torn down, longtime volunteers Maryann Frysztak and Pat Hansen were in a pickle.

They had to find a new place to store and sell goods to help the less fortunate. The task was not easy.

"We called all over," Frysztak said. "And all denominations. And because of COVID, nobody was accepting."

That was until Hansen tried her own parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Whiting.

"She called and Father Jay said, 'Come on down,'" Frysztak said.

She called the Rev. Jay Nuthulapati, the parish's administrator, "a wonderful, wonderful person" who checks on her and Hansen, who are 81 and 79, respectively.

The two run the thrift shop located in the church's former school building at 1723 LaPorte Ave. with the help of Hansen's daughter, Kelly Hedgore, and three other steady volunteers.

It's two large rooms and a small sorting room for the sale of a large assortment of goods such as clothing, housewares, holiday decorations, books and games.

Everything is just $1 - and even that's negotiable depending on a person's situation.

"If they need it, we help them," Hansen said.

All items sold are donated goods and proceeds go to Sacred Heart Church.

The shop is looking for items such as wearable, clean clothes, housewares, wheelchair and walkers.

And if anyone has a couple of small air conditioners that can be used in the shop, the ladies there would be grateful for that in the summer months.

One drawback of moving from Hammond to Whiting is the new location doesn't serve the homeless population the All Saints location did because of fewer homeless people in the area.

"We were like their department store," Hansen said.

One advantage of the new location is the number of items donated has increased significantly. Being located in a neighborhood helps, Frysztak said.

The shop is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For Nuthulapati the decision to welcome the thrift shop seemed like a logical one.

"I have seen the name of the people in the community," he said. "As a part of COVID, there's a lot of needs.

He said the thrift shop is an extension of the church's mission of evangelization.

"Whatsoever you do to the least of the my people that you do until me is very, very clear in Matthew's Gospel," Nuthulapati said.

Sacred Heart Church also has a furniture ministry for which it will pick up and store donated furniture to be given to those in need.

Those interested in more information about the furniture ministry or the thrift shop can call 219-659-0733.

Nuthulapati is hoping to soon start an immigration ministry to help those dealing with immigration issues.

There is much more going on at the Sacred Heart Church campus.

Located in an old polling place at 1717 LaPorte Ave. is the Whiting-Robertsdale Food Pantry, which is open from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month.

It is the only food pantry in Whiting and is run by the city, but the space is rented from the church.

The pantry had been located at City Hall, but moved to the church in 2020 to reduce foot traffic at City Hall.

Gloria Gollnick-Cote runs the pantry and said an average of between 60 to 70 people come for assistance each month.

She said an average of 90 to 100 people used to come to City Hall monthly. She figures numbers have been down not only because the location is a little further away for a lot of former visitors who came from south of 119th Street, but also due to people receiving government stipends due to COVID.

Only those who live in the 46394 ZIP code are eligible for food from the pantry. They must provide ID and proof of residency and income.

The pantry is stocked from donations by individuals, as well as Whiting organizations, businesses, schools and churches. The city buys some items out of a fund made up of donations from the community.

"Center Lounge has food drives for us all the time," Gollnick-Cote said. Nonperishable food items that are not expired can be dropped off in a bin behind the pantry.

Gollnick-Cote said Strack & Van Til grocery store in Whiting has helped by selling pre-packaged donations bags and the Land O' Frost company in Lansing has donated meat.

"We get no government assistance here," said Whiting resident Sue Brown, a pantry volunteer for 11 years. "This is all community. They've been a very giving community."

Gollnick-Cote worked as a pantry volunteer before running it and said she's always felt the need to help people.

A team of volunteers help the pantry function, and Gollnick-Cote said those who work there get to know and learn about the people who come in and sometimes, visitors might bring a small gift as a sign of thanks.

"They think of you because they know you think of them," Gollnick-Cote said. "And that's always a source of joy."

To learn more about the food pantry or with questions about how to donate, call 219-898-1712.

