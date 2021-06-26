Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast for NWI

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for much of the Chicago metro area with periodic thunderstorms and heavy rain expected throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Chances of rain are forecast at 80% and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to reach Lake County a little before 3 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to slide from the low 80s to the low 70s. Rainfall could reach up to ⅓ or ½ an inch.

A tornado watch is in effect for the Region's five-county area as well until 7 p.m., the NWS said. A flash flood watch is also in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.

A chance of rain remains for Sunday too with a 40% of scattered showers during the day and a 70% chance during the evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

