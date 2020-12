Time running out for Hoosiers to get share of $19.5 million Equifax settlement

Time is running out for the estimated 4 million Hoosiers eligible to file a claim for restitution from the Equifax credit reporting agency following a 2017 data breach that exposed personal information, including Social Security and driver's license numbers.

Indiana is among two states that did not participate in last year's $175 million multi-state settlement with Equifax, and instead negotiated its own settlement with the credit bureau totaling $19.5 million — all of which will be paid to Hoosiers, excluding administrative costs.

Hoosiers can file a claim for restitution by visiting the IndianaEquifaxClaims.com website and submitting the required information.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 16, after which payments will be distributed. The payment amount will depend on how many Hoosiers file a claim.

According to the attorney general's office, nearly all adults who lived in Indiana between March and July 2017 are eligible to receive the money, and anyone not eligible likely has friends or family who are.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.