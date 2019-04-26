INDIANAPOLIS — The Times of Northwest Indiana won a slew of awards for excellence in journalism at the Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists' annual awards banquet at the Indianapolis Marriott North in Indianapolis Friday.
The SPJ honored the best in Indiana journalism in print, broadcast and online during the calendar year of 2018.
Joseph S. Pete won two first-place awards: Best Column Writing for "Rappelling off the Centier bank tower for the United Way" and for Best Headline Writing for "Pulitzer winner to talk trash at Purdue University Northwest." Pete also won third place for News Photography for "East Chicago steelworker."
Giles Bruce attained first place for Features Writing for "Heroin ravages Region family: Four cousins. All dead from drug overdoses," third place for Best Medical of Science Reporting for "Northwest Indiana pain patients say they're unintentional victims of the opioid epidemic," and third place for Best Non-Deadline Story or Series for "Where are drug overdose deaths happening in Northwest Indiana?"
John J. Watkins won first place for News Photography for "Myles Meets Obama" and second place for Best Features Photography for "Embracing Peace."
Doug Ross achieved second place in Best Breaking News Reporting for "Feds: Bombing case led to child porn charges."
Marc Chase won second place for Best News Photography for "Kankakee River flooding."
Sarah Reese and Joyce Russell earned second place in Best Environmental Reporting for "U.S. Steel spill."
Bill Dolan and Bob Kasarda took second place in Best Coverage of Government or Politics for their coverage of ex-Lake County Councilman Jamal Washington's legal troubles. Kasarda also won Best Coverage of Government or Politics in that category for "Porter County election fiasco."
Lauren Cross earned third place in Best Environmental Reporting in "HUD: East Chicago disregarded HUD policies, failed to evaluate, remove contamination for housing pro."
Kale Wilk got third place in Best Sports Photography for "Andrean volleyball players celebrate."