Times launches weather initiative

Today, The Times is launching an exciting new service for our readers.

Veteran meteorologist Matt Holiner will be offering daily weather forecasts that will be shared on our website at nwitimes.com/weather, Facebook page and through email alerts. The forecasts will arrive to readers at 7 a.m. each weekday. Friday forecasts will offer a look ahead at the weekend.

Holiner also will bring breaking weather alerts to readers via streaming video and news stories on nwi.com using the latest technology to address urgent weather patterns and how they affect our readers.

Holiner, who joined The Times news team in late 2021, most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Weather in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area can change quickly. Stay informed before heading out the door each day with the latest updates from Holiner at nwitimes.com/weather.

