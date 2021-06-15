Times of Northwest Indiana wins several Best of Indiana Journalism Awards

The Times of Northwest Indiana won multiple awards from the Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work reporting for the community last year.
Times reporters and photographers were honored with Best of Indiana Journalism 2020 Awards.
Times Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete won first place in Business or Consumer Affairs Reporting for "3 Floyds brewpub had lasting impact and influence on the Region," second place for Coverage of Social Justice Issues for "Protesters in Dyer: ‘Kids are scared to grow up into Black men,’" and third place for sports column writing for "White Sox fan killed in crash attends game with her family – ‘in spirit, one last time.’"
Pete also recently won a Lisagor Award from the Chicago Headline Club, the Chicagoland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, for best sports story for "White Sox fan killed in crash attends game with her family – ‘in spirit, one last time.’" He was nominated for Lisagor Awards in six other categories.
Times Staff Writer Sarah Reese won third place in Investigative Reporting in the SPJ's Best of Indiana Journalism Awards for "Fired Region cop has history of racially charged words, documents show."
Visuals and Online Interactives Director Kale Wilk won second place for Sports Photography for "Flex It Like Ozimek," third place for Sports Photography for "Baby Powder Toss" and third place for News Photography for "Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility."
Times freelance photographer John J. Watkins won second place for News Photography for "Standoff on U.S. 30" and third place for Features Photography for "Burning of the badnjak."
The awards ceremony, normally held at an Indianapolis hotel, was virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
